Forum held for Albuquerque’s CD1 candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Candidates running for New Mexico’s Congressional District One seat took part in a virtual forum Tuesday night. The New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative held the event. Independent Aubrey Dunn, Libertarian Chris Manning, and Democrat Melanie Stansbury answered questions including how they would ensure diversity in their teams if they won.

“Actually when I started as Land commissioner, women were paid less for the same job as men, when I left as Land Commissioner, women were paid more than men in the same position,” said Dunn.

“I’m a very big believer in hiring the best person for the job… and I don’t believe that there is any limitation based on race, gender, or sex,” Manning said.

“First and foremost, I will hire New Mexicans and, of course, New Mexicans are all people, right. We have people of color, LGBTQ, of all genders, sexual orientation,” Stansbury said.

Republican candidate Mark Moores was not in attendance. The special election will be held on June 1. To watch the forum, visit facebook.com/events/368448107711953.