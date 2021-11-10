Former State Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former longtime state lawmaker has died. State Representative Dianna Miller Hamilton represented parts of Grant, Sierra and Hidalgo counties from 1998 to 2016.
She carried the legislation aimed at helping ranchers and veterans and a military museum in Truth or Consequences is named after her. She was 87-years-old.