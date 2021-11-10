Former State Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen killed by a drunk driver nearly 20 years ago is being honored in an effort to prevent more drunk driving deaths. The town of Hagerman came together on Wednesday to honor Keith 'Buster' Norwood on what would have been his 38th birthday. Norwood was an honors student and a baseball star.

Norwood was killed by a drunk driver in 2002, a week before he was supposed to graduate. "You get that called in the middle of the night saying they can't find your son then you get another call three minutes later saying Buster is dead," said Norwood's father.