Former Rio Arriba County Commissioner found guilty of corruption charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former Rio Arriba County Commissioner has been convicted on corruption charges. A jury found that Barney Trujillo made secret contributions to the campaign of an Española school board member who then awarded Trujillo a no-bid contract for marketing services.

Under that contract, the district was paying Trujillo more than $50,000 a year. Trujillo faces up to eighteen months in prison when he is sentenced and may have to pay restitution to the state. A sentencing date has not been set at this time. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Peter Valencia and Jonathan Gardner.

