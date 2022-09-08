NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There were only two chairs behind the desk at this Thursday’s Otero County Commissioner meeting and a nameplate that once read Couy Griffin, is now blank.

It’s only been a few days since Griffin was stripped of his job as an Otero County Commissioner for his part in the insurrection on Capitol Hill. But, he was back at a County Commission meeting Thursday, as an ordinary citizen with a lot to say during his public comment. “This has been the hardest time of my life,” said former Commissioner, Couy Griffin, during his three-minute public comment period.

Earlier this week, Santa Fe District Court Judge, Freancis Mathew, ruled that Griffin is no longer allowed to hold public office because of his role in the January 6th Insurrection. Even though all signs of Griffin have been removed from County Chambers, Griffin couldn’t stay away.

Griffin went in front of his former colleagues, during public comment, to tell them he doesn’t agree with their decision to renew the contract of County Attorney Roy Nichols. “During my stay and watching Roy, I haven’t seen Roy fight back to protect us commissioners,” Griffin said. “I would strongly urge you against any type of a raise, or any type of continuance,” he pleaded.

During his three-minute public comment period, Griffin saved time to tell them how he felt while cleaning out his office before the meeting. “It’s very difficult that I don’t have the respect of being able to be out by Friday, without having the Sheriff’s Department standing guard and taking my key away,” said Griffin.

Griffin was also barred from running for public office. He’s expected to appeal the ruling.