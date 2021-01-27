Former NM gov. speaks out after Biden stops border wall construction

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico governor Susana Martinez is speaking out against the Biden administration’s move to stop border wall construction. Martinez, a Republican, told Fox News Tuesday the wall is “a piece of the security of our nation” and the country would face “the same problems” on immigration without it.

President Biden signed an executive order last week to end construction on the border wall and pause deportations on illegal immigrants for 100 days. However, a federal judge blocked the deportation moratorium.