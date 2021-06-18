Former NM cabinet secretary takes stand on day four of trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Demesia Padilla was once again on the stand in her own trial Friday and the focus was on expenses. Padilla served as the Tax and Revenue secretary under former Governor Susana Martinez. The Attorney General claims she stole $25,000 from a grading and trucking firm in Bernalillo while doing accounting work for them. Padilla claims she was owed that money for her work.

Friday in court, when asked about an installment agreement for the firm to pay her money, things got contentious. The owners of the company argue Padilla never had permission to just take the money. Her attorney also questioned her, going through her expenses.