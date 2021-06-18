Former New Mexico congresswoman nominated for role in Biden administration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small has been nominated for a national role in the Biden administration, according to a Friday White House news release. Torres Small has been nominated to be the Under Secretary of Rural Development, which is within the Department of Agriculture.

Torres Small represented New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District from 2018 to 2020. She lost her seat last November to Rep. Yvette Herrell.

Torres Small would be the second New Mexico congresswoman added to Biden’s administration. Earlier this year, Deb Haaland was confirmed as secretary of the Department of Interior.