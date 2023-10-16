NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Jonathan Nez, the former Navajo Nation President is running for a congressional seat. He’s announced his candidacy to represent Arizona’s 2nd District, which includes much of the Navajo Nation.

In a tweet posted by Nez, he announces his run, talks about his ties to Arizona and promises to focus on rural residents.

Nez served as the president of the Navajo Nation, which extends beyond Arizona and into New Mexico and Utah. He served in that role from 2019 to 2023, before being replaced by Buu Nygren.

Now, in a run for a Congressional House seat, Nez will join a race against Republican incumbent Eli Crane and Democrat Lindsay Bowe.