Former County Commissioner Art De la Cruz appointed to legislative seat

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Bernalillo County Commissioner will be filling a vacant seat in the State House of Representatives. Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to appoint Art De la Cruz to the District 12 seat vacated by Patricio Ruiloba, who resigned last month.

In addition to county commissioner, De la Cruz also once served as the director of the county Parks and Rec Department. The District 12 seat is in the southwest part of the county.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss