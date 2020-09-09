Former County Commissioner Art De la Cruz appointed to legislative seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Bernalillo County Commissioner will be filling a vacant seat in the State House of Representatives. Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to appoint Art De la Cruz to the District 12 seat vacated by Patricio Ruiloba, who resigned last month.

In addition to county commissioner, De la Cruz also once served as the director of the county Parks and Rec Department. The District 12 seat is in the southwest part of the county.

