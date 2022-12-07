RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Colfax County Manager Mary Lou Kern has paid to settle an inquiry by the state’s Ethics Commission. The Commission alleges she may have violated state law by leaving her position as County Manager to work for a company that contracted with the county.

As County Manager, Kern was involved in helping the county find a contractor to provide medical services for inmates, according to the Ethics Commission. Then, Kern resigned as County Manager and weeks later began working with Roadrunner Health Services, LLC. The Ethics Commission says she violated the Government Conduct Act by not waiting the required 1-year period before representing a company with ties to her governmental position.

Kern paid a $500 fine to settle the matter, the maximum allowed under the law in this case. The Ethics Commission has agreed to not file a civil lawsuit against Kern over the allegations.

The State Ethics Commission isn’t the only group to look into Kern’s actions. Several months ago, Colfax County announced an investigation into an alleged misuse of nearly $600,000. They’ve since handed off a look into potential criminal activity to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office, according to a press release.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Office of the Attorney General to ask for an update. They said they’re still investigating. A review of court records show that criminal charges have not yet been filed.