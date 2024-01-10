NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is announcing his campaign for United States Senate. Gonzales says he will be running as a Republican.

“I’m honored to embark on this journey to serve New Mexico in a different capacity, one that allows me to continue fighting for the safety and prosperity of our communities,” said Gonzales in a press release.

Gonzales served as Bernalillo County Sheriff from 2014 to 2022, which is now occupied by Sheriff John Allen. Gonzales ran for Mayor of Albuquerque in 2021, losing that election to Tim Keller. The senate seat Gonzales seeks is currently being held by Martin Heinrich.