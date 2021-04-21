First Lady Jill Biden visits Albuquerque as part of three-day visit to the Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another visit from the Biden administration. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 21. This comes just weeks after a visit from the nation’s Second Gentleman.

New Mexico continues making headlines on how we’ve handled the COVID-19 pandemic and now the state is one of the few in the country on top when it comes to vaccinations. That is catching the attention of the Biden administration.

“Any time New Mexicans get the opportunity to be on the top of these lists so to speak when we are used to unfortunately being somewhere near the bottom, I think it’s an opportunity for us to shine,” said KRQE political expert, Gabe Sanchez.

All of the details for the visit haven’t been released yet but the First Lady will meet up with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, together they will visit the First Choice Community Healthcare facility in the South Valley.

Sanchez believes the stop will give Lujan Grisham and the First Lady time to highlight the success in New Mexico and help other states follow.

“New Mexicans should be proud because any time somebody of that stature, representing the President of the United States makes a stop in your community it’s indicative of what we’re doing here in the context of COVID,” said Sanchez.

Once the First Lady leaves Albuquerque, she will continue in the Southwest into Window Rock, Arizona meeting with the First Lady of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez believes this visit will highlight the lack of resources in the area and create more funding in the future. Throughout the pandemic, the Navajo Nation has been one of the hardest hit by the virus.

