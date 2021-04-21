First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The First Lady of the United States wrapped up a quick visit to Albuquerque Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Jill Biden’s plane landed just before two, then she stopped by a South Valley health clinic that’s administering COVID-19 vaccinations. The First Lady visited First Choice Community Healthcare, to highlight the hard work going on at vaccination centers here in New Mexico.

“They are a lynchpin in our equity plan,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, about First Choice. “It’s one of the reasons New Mexico is leading in diversity and equity investments, making sure all minority communities are being vaccinated in the country,” said Lujan Grisham.

First Choice Community Healthcare is a non-profit clinic with nine locations across New Mexico. Since the release of the COVID vaccine, they’ve been administering the shots. During the tour, Dr. Wil Kaufman, the Medical Director at First Choice, talked about their focus on outreach, and how it’s played an important role in getting as many people as possible vaccinated.

This comes as President Biden announced Wednesday afternoon that the U.S. has administered 200-million vaccine shots since he took office. Jill Biden will be visiting the Navajo Nation‘s capitol Window Rock, in Arizona on Thursday and Friday.