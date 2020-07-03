First District Court to resume trials again with new guidelines

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The First District Court in Santa Fe will resume trials again.

The New Mexico Supreme Court approved it’s COVID-19 reopening plan earlier this week. It calls for each person entering the courthouse to be screened and to wear masks at all times.

The plan also includes quarter-inch glass between judges and witnesses, along with socially distant seating arrangements. The decision comes less than two weeks before the start of Mark Hice’s trial. He’s accused of killing an Espanola teen in 2018.