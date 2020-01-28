Firearms prohibited at New Mexico state Senate during legislation debate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Guns will not be allowed at the Roundhouse for the first time on Tuesday. New Mexico’s state Senate is prohibiting firearms in its public gallery and nearby rooms.

Only credentialed law enforcement is exempt from this ban. This comes as legislators will begin discussions on red-flag legislation known as Senate Bill 5.

The proposed bill would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others. The measure would allow household members and law enforcement to ask a court for an order to temporarily take weapons and ammunition from someone making violent threats.

Gun rights activists in New Mexico have been vocal in their opposition to the legislation including Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace who stated his concerns on a national podcast in October.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has previously announced her support for Senate Bill 5 and on Tuesday tweeted the proposal would be lifesaving and cited New Mexico as having the 8th highest rate of gun deaths in the county as more than 60% of firearm deaths in New Mexico are suicides.

Security will also be stepped up ahead of Tuesday’s deliberations.

From the @NMLegislature they are beefing up security measures for the Senate Public Affair's Committee meeting tomorrow in regards to SB5: Extreme Risk Protection bill (the red flag gun bill). @krqe #NMleg #NMpol pic.twitter.com/XgXzap1PSP — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) January 27, 2020