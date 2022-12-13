ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks ago, Bernalillo County put out call for applications to temporarily fill an empty seat in New Mexico’s House of Representatives. Now, they have a list of finalists.

They are each vying to represent House District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side. The boundaries for that district will change soon, but applicants must be located within the boundaries shown here.

There are nine potential legislators to fill the empty seat left after former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. The nine looking to fill the seat include locals with a range of backgrounds, from a licensed contractor, to an Air Force Research Lab program manager, to a former city councilor.

The list includes:

David C. Burke

Marsella Duarte

Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela

Michael A. Hernandez

Jarred T. Langhals

Lan Sena

Dan Serrano

Bob Woody

Peter L. Zollinger

Applicant resumes provided by Bernalillo County

The Board of County Commissioners will meet to select the temporary legislator at an administrative meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. That meeting will take place at the Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers (15 Silver Ave. SW) as well as on Zoom.

Tom Thorpe, the communications coordinator for the county, says that the public can provide input at that meeting. To submit a written comment, members of the public can use this link on the Bernalillo County website.

The temporary legislator will hold the position until the end of the year. Then, the process will start over again next year. In 2023, former Representative Maestas will presumably re-resign, and the County Commission will put out another call for applications. But that term will stretch until the next General Election, rather than just the end of the year.