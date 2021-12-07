Final opportunity for public review, comment on Bernalillo County redistricting ahead of vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a final opportunity for the community to review and comment on proposed changes to political boundaries within the county ahead of the Bernalillo County Commission’s vote on December 14. Remapping or redistricting is required every 10 years in order to provide for changes in population reported by the US Census.

Bernalillo County reports in a news release that population growth from 2010 to 2020 was up 2.1% which brings the current population to 676,444. This would make the ideal population size for each of the five county districts 135,289.

The county states that population change within the districts was minimal with the exception of District 4 which grew by 8.55% which is above the allowable population deviation of 5%. This means the district’s boundaries must be adjusted to decrease its population.

Districts 1, 2, 3, and 5 are reported to be within the allowable 5% population deviation. Residents can visit bernco.gov/redistricting to find current maps for districts 1-5, proposed remapping concepts, a link to submit written public comment, and a phone number to call for public comment.

The county’s “C-3” concept is the most recent redistricting plan that’s being considered. Bernalillo County reports that the goal of “C-3” is to make the populations of each district equal while also keeping the cores of existing districts intact.

Under the concept, the Uptown area is kept whole in District 5 and the majority of South Broadway, East San Jose, and the Kirtland Addition are in District 3.