Final application round open for local business grants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is still trying to give millions of dollars of COVID relief grant money to local businesses. The New Mexico Finance Authority is opening the final round of applications for the Business Recovery Grant program totaling $200 million.

Small business owners and nonprofits can use the money for rent or lease payments as they work to hire back staff. The application deadline is December 7. For more information or to apply, visit nmfinance.com.

