SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fencing around the Roundhouse will stay up until the end of March. KRQE News 13 reported lawmakers were calling for its removal saying it was wasting taxpayer dollars.

The Albuquerque Journal reports legislative leaders in both chambers and New Mexico State Police have weighed in. They say the fencing should stay through the rest of the legislative session. Police say it helps control checkpoint access for the Capitol.