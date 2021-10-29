FBI launches effort to combat hate crimes in Navajo language

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing advertisements in Navajo to combat hate crime. The FBI says speakers of the Navajo language, who are on Facebook, may have noticed advertisements in their newsfeeds.

Story Continues Below

The ads are part of a three-month campaign. It encourages victims and witnesses of hate crimes to contact the FBI. The ads are expected to run through the end of the year. The FBI said they have also posted anti-hate crime messages in the Navajo language on Twitter and gave a radio interview that was translated.

The FBI has also recently translated more than a dozen posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases. The FBI says victims or witnesses of hate crimes can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES