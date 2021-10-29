FBI launches effort to combat hate crimes in Navajo language

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing advertisements in Navajo to combat hate crime. The FBI says speakers of the Navajo language, who are on Facebook, may have noticed advertisements in their newsfeeds.

The ads are part of a three-month campaign. It encourages victims and witnesses of hate crimes to contact the FBI. The ads are expected to run through the end of the year. The FBI said they have also posted anti-hate crime messages in the Navajo language on Twitter and gave a radio interview that was translated.

The FBI has also recently translated more than a dozen posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases. The FBI says victims or witnesses of hate crimes can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.