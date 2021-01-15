FBI asks public for tips on local threats ahead of Inauguration Day

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Federal regulators will vote in July 2020 on whether to make “988” the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission says phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number, if the measure is approved in July, as expected. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for tips about threats to government facilities, ahead of Inauguration Day. The FBI has set up a local command post to keep an eye on threats and share information with other law enforcement agencies.

“Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those individuals who may want to incite violence and engage in criminal activity,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg in a news release Friday. “The public can help by contacting us if they are aware of anyone planning to commit acts of violence or damage to government buildings.”

The FBI’s main number is 505-889-1300 or you can also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324). There is also an online tip submission form at tips.fbi.gov.

“While we will protect and defend the peaceful exercise of free speech, we will not tolerate violence, wanton disregard for the law, or incitement to criminal activity. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico is working closely with the FBI and our other federal law enforcement partners and we are prepared to act if there is a nexus to our jurisdiction that warrants federal charges,” Acting U.S. Attorney Fred Federici said in the same news release.

According to a news release, the FBI also continues to seek information in identifying individuals who engaged in violence at the U.S. Capitol building and surrounding areas on January 6.

The FBI says if you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, or have any information, to submit information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.