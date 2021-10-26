EPA working to classify PFAS chemicals as hazardous

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency is working towards better addressing PFAS contamination which New Mexico has seen firsthand at its Air Force bases. Much of that contamination came from firefighting foam used for years. It seeped into the groundwater contaminating not only water from the base but surrounding communities.

Several New Mexico dairy farms have filed suit against the Air Force because of the damage they suffered. However, the problem exposed flaws with the process in dealing with the specific chemicals. The state has run into roadblocks regulating chemicals and argues the federal government hasn’t moved fast enough. There’s now a push to classify the chemicals as hazardous waste allowing further action under federal law. The biggest of which would force cleanup of contamination.