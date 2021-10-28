Environment Department releases draft on new clean car rules

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Environment Department is developing new rules on vehicle emissions. The department wants to follow the standards that California currently has. It would take effect starting in 2026. The goal would be to drop greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

“Every major car and truck manufacturer is transitioning to affordable zero-emission vehicles, like electric cars and trucks,” said Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “Our clean car rules will help transform transportation in New Mexico by ensuring consumers have a wide variety of vehicles that fit the needs of their family while reducing emissions.”

The Environment Department will host a virtual meeting on the proposal next Wednesday at 4 p.m. For more information, visit env.nm.gov.