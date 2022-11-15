SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead his case.

Couy Griffin was thrust into the courtroom and public eye after playing a role in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. In March, several New Mexicans took Griffin to court, alleging that due to his role in the January 6th riots, Griffin had lost his authority to hold a public office as Otero County commissioner.

The argument centered around the Fourteenth Amendment, which says, in part, that: “No person shall . . . hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who . . . shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

At the end of October, a district court decided that Griffin did indeed participate in an “‘insurrection’ against the Constitution of the United States.” And as a result, the court decided that from that moment on, Griffin was disqualified to hold office, according to the findings presented by the court.

In response, Griffin told the court that he disagreed and claimed that the trial didn’t provide sufficient evidence. “The evidence presented at trial only further proves that I, Couy Griffin, only travelled to Washington D.C. out of concern that our election was compromised and laws had been broken which protect our electorate,” he said in his closing arguments.

Griffin then appealed the district court’s decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court. But today, the Supreme Court noted that Griffin had failed to file a statement of issues – a document that outlines the main issue being debated – within the proper timeframe.

So, is this the end of the (legal) road for Griffin? Well, it’s not entirely clear. Generally, after the state Supreme Court makes a decision, if three justices want to reconsider the matter, they can call for a “rehearing.” But there’s no indication that this will happen for Griffin.

KRQE News 13 called Griffin’s attorney to ask what might be next for the former county commissioner. The attorney did not return our phone call as of publishing.

In the post-trial findings, the district court noted that violating the Fourteenth Amendment has never resulted in a criminal penalty. And Griffin has already served time for entering restricted areas at the Capitol, a violation of federal criminal law.