Employees testify in trial of former NM cabinet secretary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The manager of a trucking and grading company took the stand in the trial against a former New Mexico cabinet secretary. Judge Cindy Mercer once again did not allow any cameras into the courtroom Wednesday.

Demesia Padilla served as the Tax and Revenue secretary under former governor Susana Martinez. The Attorney General claims Padilla stole $25,000 from a grading and trucking firm in Bernalillo, a company she did accounting work for.

Wednesday in court, the defense argued she was just paying herself money she was owned. The man who handles the day-to-day operations says while they did owe her money, she didn’t have permission to take it from the account. He claims Padilla took money out the day after they wrote her a check.

“I was looking back through all the e-debits and the day before that date, I don’t remember what the date was, we had wrote her a check, and the very next day she just e-debit off again. The very next day after we wrote her a check,” said Jonathan Dominguez with Harold’s Grading and Trucking.

Dominguez is the son of the owner of the trucking company who also testified Wednesday.