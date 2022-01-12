Emergency SNAP benefit extension to continue in January 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that state households that receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of January. The department states recipients will receive the additional amount on Jan. 23, 2022.

The extension of benefits started in March 2020 as SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum food benefit for their household size received an increase, bringing the food benefits to the maximum amount each month. The Human Services Department states that the increases were made in an effort to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department reports in a news release that the emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum amount. SNAP recipients don’t have to take any action in order to receive the added food benefits as they will be placed directly onto their EBT cards.

Individuals who are looking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online at yes.state.nm.us or via phone at 1-800-283-4465. Those who are newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.