Emergency declaration issued for Socorro County due to heavy rainfall, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Nov. 30 signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Socorro County to provide local governments with funding needed to recover from the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in early July. Like declarations for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia, Eddy, Dona Ana, Mora, Rio Arriba, and Catron counties, the order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials.

In a news release from the DHSEM, the department states that in this circumstance, the state constitution doesn’t allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals. Additionally, affected localities within the county could also be eligible for state assistance.

DHSEM reports state emergency declarations authorize Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for necessary support and direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.