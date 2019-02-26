Electric scooter safety concerns inspire New Mexico rep’s bill

The booming popularity of electric foot scooters is the inspiration behind some new legislation. A state lawmaker wants to add them to the motor vehicle code and allow cities to decide how they want to regulate them.

The bill’s sponsor says this bill would make sure foot scooter riders follow the same state laws as bicycles.

“As we see these electric scooters being utilized in other parts of the country, the benefits that they can provide, we’re trying to get ahead of that and make sure we’re not left behind and have good rules on the road and good safety protocols,” Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, said.

Rep. Small says House Bill 282 will address some of the safety questions and rules for foot scooters. For example, people could park the scooters on the sidewalk but they would have to be out of the way so pedestrians can still pass.

Also, since the scooters will be in the motor vehicle code with the same rules as bicycles, each city could decide if electric scooters could drive on the roads and sidewalks.

With companies like Byrd and Lime that offer rental scooters, they’re popping up in more towns across the nation, but not every committee member was on board.

“The concern I have is safety. I cannot see this as something on Central Avenue in Albuquerque and being something safe to have. I cannot see it on a highway in my district where we’ve got Ford F-150’s going down the highway,” Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, said.

There are no hard numbers on how many accidents are on these scooters. In fact, the CDC is conducting the first-ever study on the dangers of scooters with pedestrians and traffic.

Under the bill, scooter riders would still have to yield to pedestrians. Rep. Small says it’s important to lay down the foundation, but the bill does give cities the ability to set stricter guidelines.

The bill cleared its first hurdle in the committee. It passed with a 5 to 3 vote.

Under the bill, scooter riders would not be required to register the vehicle like a car. Albuquerque’s city council already has its own electric scooter ordinance.