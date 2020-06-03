Yvette Herrell will face Xochitl Torres Small again in US House District 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an intense race in Congressional District 2 as Republicans fought for a chance to take back that spot in the House. However, Longtime New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell took a commanding lead over Claire Chase in the Republican primary.

Herrell fought a tough primary against Chase, an oil and gas executive from Roswell. Voters saw lots of negative ads between the two as they each tried to tie themselves closely to the president, calling themselves true Trump conservatives.

On primary election night, however, Herrell pulled out ahead. She is now gearing up for a rematch against Democrat Xochitl Torres Small, the incumbent who ran unopposed. “Couldn’t be more excited,” Herrell said. “We are absolutely 100 percent ready for it. We have a new team. I think I am prepared as a candidate.”

“New Mexicans deserve someone who’s going to be willing to work with anyone, not just with people from their own party, in order to build together,” Torres Small said.

Herrell served four terms as a state representative and narrowly lost the Congressional District 2 race two years ago. Torres small, an attorney from Las Cruces, won by about 3,700 votes. Democrats have only won twice in district two since 1980. Of course, Torres Small won in 2018 and Harry Teague took the seat for one term back in 2008.