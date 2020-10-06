Your Local Election Headquarters digital show October 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Join KRQE’s Chris McKee and Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez Tuesday, October 6 for “Your Local Election Headquarters,” a new digital-only show focused on New Mexico politics. The show starts at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on this page and the KRQE News app.

For the October 6 show, Chris and Gabe will be talking about the potential effect President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment might have on some New Mexico’s races and the impact absentee ballots may play on the general election. They’ll also have coverage and analysis of two of the state’s most-watched races affecting the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House in Washington D.C.

Get involved in the conversation! Tweet questions or comments at Chris and Gabe by using the hashtags #HeyChris and #HeyGabe.

Your Local Election Headquarters will air online every Tuesday at 11 a.m. on KRQE.com and in the KRQE News app.

