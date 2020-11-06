Your Local Election Headquarters Digital Show November 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The outcome of the 2020 election is up for discussion on a special edition of “Your Local Election Headquarters” streaming live on KRQE.com Friday, Nov. 6. More than 921,000 cast ballots are helping reshape the balance of power in the New Mexico Roundhouse and the state’s federal representation.

Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee alongside KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez at 11 a.m. Friday as they breakdown the wins, losses, surprises, and outcomes from Tuesday’s election. Among the topics for Friday’s show, Chris and Gabe will be discussing what’s next for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration with some of the changes in the Roundhouse. The New Mexico Senate saw several districts flip both Republicans and Democrats.

Chris and Gabe will also take a closer look at the new make-up of New Mexico’s shifting Congressional delegation. One Republican and four Democrats will go to Washington D.C. to represent the state which was entirely represented by Democrats for the last two years.

Get involved in the conversation! Send your questions to Chris and Gabe by using the hashtags #HeyChris and #HeyGabe on Twitter.

“Your Local Election Headquarters” is KRQE.com’s exclusive live streaming news show for in-depth information and analysis on political races affecting New Mexico. The show will begin Friday at 11 a.m. MST on this page.

