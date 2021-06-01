MAP: Voting centers in Albuquerque CD 1 Special Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 70 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers will be open Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bernalillo County Voters may vote in-person or hand deliver a completed absentee ballot to any of these locations. There is also a drive through absentee ballot drop off location at 5th Street and Marquette (read more). Please browse the Elections & Voting FAQ for answers to frequently asked questions.
ELECTION DAY VOTING CONVENIENCE CENTERS (DOWNLOAD PDF)
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas NW, Suite A 87104
- 98th & Central – 120 98th St NW, Suite B101 & B102 87121
- Cottonwood West – 10131 Coors Blvd. NW Suite C-02 87114
- Andalucia Shopping Center – 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-5 87120
- Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd SW 87105
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE Suite 101 87111
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE 87110
- Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd. 7036 To’Hajiilee 87026
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE Suite 1420 87123
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE Suite B6 87113
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE Suite B-3 87111
- Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW Suites E & F 87107
- Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd NW Suite D1 87120
- South Valley Multi Purpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW 87105
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE Suite B3 87109
- Tijeras City Hall – 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras, NM 87059
- West Bluff – 5201 Ouray Rd NW Suite D-2 87120
- A. Montoya Elementary School – 24 Public School Rd, Tijeras, NM 87059
- Adobe Acres Elementary School – 1724 Camino Del Valle SW 87105
- Albuquerque High School – 800 Odelia Rd NE 87102
- Arroyo Del Oso Elementary School – 6504 Harper Dr NE 87109
- Bandelier Elementary School – 3309 Pershing Ave SE 87106
- Bellehaven Elementary School – 8701 Princess Jeanne Ave NE 87112
- Chaparral Elementary School – 6325 Milne Rd NW 87120
- Cibola High School – 1510 Ellison Dr NW 87114
- CNM Workforce Training Center – 5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE 87113
- Del Norte High School – 5323 Montgomery Blvd NE 87110
- Double Eagle Elementary School – 8901 Lowell Dr NE 87122
- Duranes Elementary School – 2436 Zickert Rd NW 87104
- Eisenhower Middle School – 11001 Camero Rd NE 87111
- Eldorado High School – 11300 Montgomery Blvd NE 87111
- Forest Meadow Baptist Church – 54 Hwy 217, Tijeras, NM 87059
- Garfield Middle School – 3501 6th St NW 87107
- Hayes Middle School – 1100 Texas St NE 87110
- Herman Sanchez Community Center – 1830 William St SE 87102
- Highland High School – 4700 Coal Ave SE 87108
- Holiday Park Community Center – 11710 Comanche Rd NE 87111
- Hubert H Humphrey Elementary School – 9801 Academy Hills Dr NE 87111
- Jackson Middle School – 10600 Indian School Rd NE 87112
- Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE 87106
- Kennedy Middle School – 721 Tomasita St NE 87123
- La Cueva High School – 7801 Wilshire Ave NE 87122
- La Mesa Elementary School – 7500 Copper Ave NE 87108
- Lyndon B Johnson Middle School – 6811 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 87120
- Madison Middle School – 3501 Moon St NE 87111
- Manzano High School – 12200 Lomas Blvd NE 87112
- Manzano Mesa Elementary School – 801 Elizabeth St SE 87123
- Mckinley Middle School – 4500 Comanche Rd NE 87110
- Montezuma Elementary School – 3100 Indian School Rd NE 87106
- Mountain View Community Center – 201 Prosperity Ave SE 87105
- North Star Elementary School – 9301 Ventura St NE 87122
- Onate Elementary School – 12415 Brentwood Hills Blvd NE 87112
- Pajarito Elementary School – 2701 Don Felipe Rd SW 87105
- Polk Middle School – 2220 Raymac Rd SW 87105
- Raymond G Sanchez Community Center – 9800 4th St NW 87114
- Rio Grande High School – 2300 Arenal Rd SW 87105
- Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School – 2800 Vermejo Park Dr SW 87121
- Sandia High School – 7801 Candelaria Rd NE 87110
- Taylor Middle School – 8200 Guadalupe Tr NW 87114
- Truman Middle School – 9400 Benavides Rd SW 87121
- Valle Vista Elementary School – 1700 Mae Ave SW 87105
- Valley High School – 1505 Candelaria Rd NW 87107
- Van Buren Middle School – 700 Louisiana Blvd SE 87108
- Ventana Ranch Elementary School – 6801 Ventana Village Rd NW 87114
- Vista Grande Community Center – 15 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047
- Volcano Vista High School – 8100 Rainbow Blvd NW 87114
- Washington Middle School – 1101 Park Ave SW 87102
- West Mesa High School – 6701 Fortuna Rd NW 87121
- Zuni Elementary School – 6300 Claremont Ave NE 87110
***Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Election Day Voting Sites are subject to change***