MAP: Voting centers in Albuquerque CD 1 Special Election Day

Voting centers in Albuquerque CD 1 Special Election Day

Local Elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 70 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers will be open Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bernalillo County Voters may vote in-person or hand deliver a completed absentee ballot to any of these locations. There is also a drive through absentee ballot drop off location at 5th Street and Marquette (read more). Please browse the Elections & Voting FAQ for answers to frequently asked questions.

ELECTION DAY VOTING CONVENIENCE CENTERS (DOWNLOAD PDF)

***Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Election Day Voting Sites are subject to change***

