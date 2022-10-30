Voters will get to vote on the biggest bond for libraries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Election Day is inching closer. On the ballot, the State is asking voters to approve its biggest bond for libraries.

If voters say yes to GO Bond 2, it would give higher education libraries, public school libraries, and public libraries $6 million each. One million dollars would go to tribal libraries. They would be able to use the money for anything from books to computers to electronic research equipment.

“Many rural communities have less capacity than the larger cities do so the smaller the community is more impact the bond issue has on those communities,” said Joe Sabatini, New Mexico Library Association Legislation Committee, “It enable us to grow new libraries in town under 3,000 population that weren’t there before.”

If this bond passes, it will be the largest statewide library bond. The last largest library bond was in 2010 at $16 million.

According to Sabatini, the State has been putting library bonds on the ballot since 2002.

In 2020, GO Bond B passed by 66% and gave more than $9 million to public, academic, public school, and tribal libraries.