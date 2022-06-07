NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is primary election day in New Mexico but this year it is a bit different with same-day voter registration and some voters unable to vote early because of wildfires. Many people in northern New Mexico are still displaced so there’s expected to be a higher number of people turning out to the polls than usual.

“The way it’s worked in New Mexico elections recently is most folks get those votes cast before election day and I think we’re going to have higher turnout today than we’ve seen for early and absentee voting. I think the majority of voters are going to be casting their ballots today,” said Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico Secretary of State.

This is also the first election in New Mexico where all registered voters can cast ballots. Voters can choose to update their registration to either Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian and then vote. After the primary election, voters can reregister as Independents.

Toulouse Oliver says it is hard to predict how many voters will take advantage of the opportunity but early voting shows quite a number of voters have so far. “You know, we’ll wait to see how we get through the rest of this day but I think we’re going to have you know a good amount of participation from those folks,” said Toulouse Oliver.

As of 1 p.m., about 55,000 people have voted today, in early and absentee nearly 125,000 people have cast ballots.