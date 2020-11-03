Voters head to polls in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The polls were busy in southern New Mexico. Roswell residents were out early casting their ballots.

Churches, museums, and shopping centers there have been turned into voting locations. Some residents say they waited to vote on Tuesday specifically because of the tradition and also the feeling of security.

“My ballot’s not going to be lost in the mail or delayed or anything like that. I voted right here on the spot that day. I know it’s getting counted and that’s important to me,” said voter Joel Vargas.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.

