Voters give green light for some general obligation bond questions

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters did give the green light for a number of general obligation bonds, funding improvements in public safety, libraries, schools, park, roads and more. One of those bond measures sets aside about $25 million for public safety projects, including replacing Fire Station 12 near Juan Tabo and Central.

Story Continues Below

Another question puts more than $27 million toward parks. That’s expected to be used for projects like establishing open spaces and the new aquatic center at North Domingo Baca Park.

Meanwhile, about $200 million earmarked for Albuquerque Public Schools is going toward a number of projects for the school district. Projects include a new gym wing at Eldorado High School and a cafeteria and playground at Corrales Elementary. The money would also be used for improving classroom technology, security and HVAC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES