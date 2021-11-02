Voters give green light for some general obligation bond questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters did give the green light for a number of general obligation bonds, funding improvements in public safety, libraries, schools, park, roads and more. One of those bond measures sets aside about $25 million for public safety projects, including replacing Fire Station 12 near Juan Tabo and Central.

Another question puts more than $27 million toward parks. That’s expected to be used for projects like establishing open spaces and the new aquatic center at North Domingo Baca Park.

Meanwhile, about $200 million earmarked for Albuquerque Public Schools is going toward a number of projects for the school district. Projects include a new gym wing at Eldorado High School and a cafeteria and playground at Corrales Elementary. The money would also be used for improving classroom technology, security and HVAC.