Vote in New Mexico Primary Election Tuesday, June 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 2 and in case you haven’t sent in an absentee ballot, you are still able to cast your vote. Starting at 7 a.m. 61 voting centers in Bernalillo County will be open for in-person voting.
If you do choose to head to the polls you’re asked to wear a face covering. If you have yet to mail in your absentee ballot, election officials are asking you not to and instead, hand them in in-person.
New Mexico 2020 Candidates
Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. For the New Mexico Senate race, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan is going up against Republicans Gavin Clarkson, Elisa Martinez, and Mark Ronchetti.
For the House District 1 seat, Democrat incumbent Deb Haaland is facing off against Republicans Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brett Kokinadis, and Jared Vander Dussen. For House District 2, Democrat incumbent Xochitl Torres Small is facing off against Republicans Claire Chase, Yvette Herrell and Chris Mathys.
As for House District 3, seven Democrats are vying for the elected seat. Three Republicans are running.
61 Voting Convenience Centers open Tuesday, June 2
There are 61 voting centers that are open Tuesday, June 2 for the 2020 Primary Election. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will have to follow COVID-safe practices while voting. Only four voters at a time will be allowed in any voting location. Voters that are waiting outside will need to wait spaced at least six feet from each other.
- 98th & Central – 120 98th St NW, Suite B101 & B102 87121
- Alameda West – 10131 Coors Blvd. NW Suite C-02 87114
- Andalucia Shopping Center – 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-5 87120
- Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd SW 87105
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE Suite 101 87111
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas NW, Suite A 87104
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE 87110
- Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd. 7036 To’Hajiilee 87026
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE Suite 1420 87123
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE Suite B6 87113
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE Suite B-3 87111
- Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW Suites E & F 87107
- Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd NW Suite D1 87120
- South Valley Multi Purpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW 87105
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE Suite B3 87109
- Tijeras City Hall – 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras, NM 87059
- West Bluff – 5201 Ouray Rd NW Suite D-2 87120
- A. Montoya Elementary School – 24 Public School Rd, Tijeras, NM 87059
- Adobe Acres Elementary School – 1724 Camino Del Valle SW 87105
- Albuquerque High School – 800 Odelia Rd NE 87102
- Arroyo Del Oso Elementary School – 6504 Harper Dr NE 87109
- Bandelier Elementary School – 3309 Pershing Ave SE 87106
- Bellehaven Elementary School – 8701 Princess Jeanne Ave NE 87112
- Cibola High School – 1510 Ellison Dr NW 87114
- Del Norte High School – 5323 Montgomery Blvd NE 87110
- Double Eagle Elementary School – 8901 Lowell Dr NE 87122
- Duranes Elementary School – 2436 Zickert Rd NW 87104
- Eisenhower Middle School – 11001 Camero Rd NE 87111
- Eldorado High School – 11300 Montgomery Blvd NE 87111
- Garfield Middle School – 3501 6th St NW 87107
- Hayes Middle School – 1100 Texas St NE 87110
- Herman Sanchez Community Center – 1830 William St SE 87102
- Highland High School – 4700 Coal Ave SE 87108
- Jackson Middle School – 10600 Indian School Rd NE 87112
- Jefferson Middle School – 712 Girard Blvd NE 87106
- Kennedy Middle School – 721 Tomasita St NE 87123
- La Cueva High School – 7801 Wilshire Ave NE 87122
- Lyndon B Johnson Middle School – 6811 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 87120
- Madison Middle School – 3501 Moon St NE 87111
- Manzano High School – 12200 Lomas Blvd NE 87112
- Manzano Mesa Elementary School – 801 Elizabeth St SE 87123
- Mckinley Middle School – 4500 Comanche Rd NE 87110
- Montezuma Elementary School – 3100 Indian School Rd NE 87106
- Mountain View Community Center – 201 Prosperity Ave SE 87105
- Onate Elementary School – 12415 Brentwood Hills Blvd NE 87112
- Pajarito Elementary School – 2701 Don Felipe Rd SW 87105
- Polk Middle School – 2220 Raymac Rd SW 87105
- Rio Grande High School – 2300 Arenal Rd SW 87105
- Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School – 2800 Vermejo Park Dr SW 87121
- Sandia High School – 7801 Candelaria Rd NE 87110
- Taylor Middle School – 8200 Guadalupe Tr NW 87114
- Truman Middle School – 9400 Benavides Rd SW 87121
- Valle Vista Elementary School – 1700 Mae Ave SW 87105
- Valley High School – 1505 Candelaria Rd NW 87107
- Van Buren Middle School – 700 Louisiana Blvd SE 87108
- Vista Grande Community Center – 15 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047
- Volcano Vista High School – 8100 Rainbow Blvd NW 87114
- Washington Middle School – 1101 Park Ave SW 87102
- West Mesa High School – 6701 Fortuna Rd NW 87121
- Zuni Elementary School – 6300 Claremont Ave NE 87110