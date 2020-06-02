Vote in New Mexico Primary Election Tuesday, June 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 2 and in case you haven’t sent in an absentee ballot, you are still able to cast your vote. Starting at 7 a.m. 61 voting centers in Bernalillo County will be open for in-person voting.

If you do choose to head to the polls you’re asked to wear a face covering. If you have yet to mail in your absentee ballot, election officials are asking you not to and instead, hand them in in-person.

Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. For the New Mexico Senate race, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan is going up against Republicans Gavin Clarkson, Elisa Martinez, and Mark Ronchetti.

For the House District 1 seat, Democrat incumbent Deb Haaland is facing off against Republicans Michelle Garcia Holmes, Brett Kokinadis, and Jared Vander Dussen. For House District 2, Democrat incumbent Xochitl Torres Small is facing off against Republicans Claire Chase, Yvette Herrell and Chris Mathys.

As for House District 3, seven Democrats are vying for the elected seat. Three Republicans are running.

61 Voting Convenience Centers open Tuesday, June 2

There are 61 voting centers that are open Tuesday, June 2 for the 2020 Primary Election. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will have to follow COVID-safe practices while voting. Only four voters at a time will be allowed in any voting location. Voters that are waiting outside will need to wait spaced at least six feet from each other.

