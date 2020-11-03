Valencia County has long streak of picking president

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The nation’s eyes are on key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Florida but it turns out one New Mexico county holds the longest streak for picking the president. The answer to who will win in the 2020 presidential election may be found in Valencia County. Voters there have voted for the winner since 1952.

According to Politico, Valencia County has the longest streak out of any county in the country. Their streak began when voters there elected Pres. Dwight D. Eisenhower, ending the Democratic Party’s two-decade-long hold on the White House. Ever since Valencia County voters have consistently crossed party lines supporting Republican presidents like Ronald Reagan and George Bush and swinging over to back Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton and Barck Obama.

–Story continues below election results–

Looking at the most recent election, in 2016 Pres. Donald Trump won in Valencia County by 2,374 votes getting 48% of the vote. Of course, we won’t know for a while who will come out on top in the 2020 election but looking at the voting number so far, it appears it will be close in Valencia County. The latest numbers show a difference of about 200 votes between registered Democrats and registered Republicans. As of now, registered Democrats are slightly ahead.

Voter turnout in Valencia County has already surpassed 2016’s numbers by about 3,000. More than 30,000 people have voted in the county so far.

Local Election News