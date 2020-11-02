Update on early voting numbers

Local Elections

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state saw a huge turnout for early voting with more than 770,000 voters already casting their ballots. That includes in-person and absentee voting. Nearly 49% of those votes came from Democrats while nearly 35% were from Republicans. The early voting period ended over the weekend. The polls will be open for Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

