Update on early voting numbers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Election authorities in New Mexico braced Monday for a final day of in-person voting and absentee-ballot deliveries as Democratic candidates sought to extend their domination in federal elections and Republicans attempted to reclaim a footing in Congress and help reelect the president. New Mexico has open races for a U.S. Senate and northern congressional seat, with a hard fought rematch in the southern 2nd congressional district along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Election Day will arrive amid surging daily coronavirus infections and deaths in the state. The seven-day rolling average of daily new, confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 517 new cases per day on Oct. 18 to 779 new cases daily on Sunday. Average daily death have more than doubled to nearly eight during the same period.