Unofficial results uploading for Bernalillo County moves to Voting Machine Warehouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover announced Tuesday there is a change in the location for unofficial results uploading for the 2020 primary election night.

“On every election night, unofficial results are hand-carried by election board members to a central location for uploading to our website and the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. And usually, that’s the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Center in downtown Albuquerque,” said Clerk Linda Stover in a news release. “For tonight’s primary election night, however, I am moving the location to the Bernalillo County Voting Machine Warehouse. This change does not affect the voting public, but eliminates the need for staff and election board members to drive through downtown Albuquerque this evening.”

According to a news release, the Voting Machine Warehouse is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex located on Broadway. After 7 p.m., unofficial results will be posted as they come in.