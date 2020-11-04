ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, has been elected for a second term. Haaland ran against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes for the U.S. House seat representing the Albuquerque-area in Washington D.C.
Haaland, a former chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, has campaigned as a vocal critic of the Trump administration on issues including environmental protection and as a “fierce advocate” for racial and economic justice. Haaland’s opponent Garcia Holmes, a former police detective, embraced Trump’s law-and-order agenda as federal agents were deployed to Albuquerque. Garcia Holmes has also blamed Haaland for failing to ensure internet access in remote areas.
New Mexico has assured an all-female delegation to the U.S. House next year after Democrats and Republicans nominated women in all three congressional races.
“Representative Deb Haaland has been a fierce advocate for New Mexicans in Congress, and we’re proud to re-elect her to another term. Incredible turnout in Bernalillo county this year showed clearly that New Mexicans want strong leaders who will represent progressive values and protect the interests of hardworking families. Congratulations Representative Deb Haaland!”Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston
- U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland elected for second term
- Vandalism on fee collection boxes at recreation sites impacts funds to maintain them
- Different speed limit signs spread confusion near Lead and Sycamore
- Sports Desk: Lobo football extended stay on the road might be good economics
- New facility to boost US space capabilities