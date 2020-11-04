U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland elected for second term

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deb haaland 1_128795

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, has been elected for a second term. Haaland ran against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes for the U.S. House seat representing the Albuquerque-area in Washington D.C.

Haaland, a former chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, has campaigned as a vocal critic of the Trump administration on issues including environmental protection and as a “fierce advocate” for racial and economic justice. Haaland’s opponent Garcia Holmes, a former police detective, embraced Trump’s law-and-order agenda as federal agents were deployed to Albuquerque. Garcia Holmes has also blamed Haaland for failing to ensure internet access in remote areas.

New Mexico has assured an all-female delegation to the U.S. House next year after Democrats and Republicans nominated women in all three congressional races.

“Representative Deb Haaland has been a fierce advocate for New Mexicans in Congress, and we’re proud to re-elect her to another term. Incredible turnout in Bernalillo county this year showed clearly that New Mexicans want strong leaders who will represent progressive values and protect the interests of hardworking families. Congratulations Representative Deb Haaland!”

Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss