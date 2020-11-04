U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland elected for second term

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, has been elected for a second term. Haaland ran against Republican challenger Michelle Garcia Holmes for the U.S. House seat representing the Albuquerque-area in Washington D.C.

Haaland, a former chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, has campaigned as a vocal critic of the Trump administration on issues including environmental protection and as a “fierce advocate” for racial and economic justice. Haaland’s opponent Garcia Holmes, a former police detective, embraced Trump’s law-and-order agenda as federal agents were deployed to Albuquerque. Garcia Holmes has also blamed Haaland for failing to ensure internet access in remote areas.

New Mexico has assured an all-female delegation to the U.S. House next year after Democrats and Republicans nominated women in all three congressional races.