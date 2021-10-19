TV ad for stadium bond gives false claim on job creation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In two weeks, Albuquerque residents will be voting on a number of issues, including whether or not to approve millions of dollars of bond money for a stadium. However, a TV ad focusing on the economic boost a stadium could give the city has misleading information about how many jobs the stadium would create.

The TV ad pushing for the passage of the $50 million bond for a stadium falsely claims 280 ‘full-time’ jobs would be created by the stadium. New Mexico United For All is the political campaign group that paid for the ad. They said they mistakenly misinterpreted that number from the city’s feasibility study, which says there would be 280 annual jobs, which would include seasonal and part-time jobs. For reference, Isotopes Park has up to 350 jobs during the season but only 25 full-time, year-round jobs.

“When we read that study, we misunderstood the 280 jobs number. We are going to make sure that from this point forward we are being very clear that the 280 jobs is a combination of both part-time and full-time jobs,” said Carrie Robin Brunder, political director for New Mexico United For All. “It was an honest mistake and we do not want to mislead anybody. We want to be very clear about what the economics behind the stadium are.”

Brunder did still argue that 280 annual jobs was ‘a conservative’ estimate by the CAA ICON since it did not account for a women’s team coming to Albuquerque. She also said those are still 280 new jobs that don’t exist now without the stadium.

“Those jobs are permanent because they will exist year-to-year with the events that are happening at the stadium. But we want to be as, as clear and transparent with the public as possible about really what this stadium is going to be doing,” said Brunder.

The TV ad stopped airing this week. Brunder said they also stopped the printing of mailers on Tuesday to make sure it did not have any of the ‘full-time’ language in it.

KRQE News 13 asked if anyone with New Mexico United watched the ad before broadcast. Brunder said New Mexico United For All is an independent campaign for the bond issue and that to her knowledge, only the group’s ‘campaign committee’ watched it. New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani is a donor to the group which is also run by the team’s director of communications and fan experience.

In a statement, New Mexico United’s Director of Communications and Fan Experience, David Carl, said:

“New Mexico United believes CAA Icon’s projections on job estimates. We think they are a little conservative, but better to work hard to outperform expectations, which is what we’ve tried to do since we started this journey. The new stadium will create hundreds of new jobs and millions in revenue, just like Isotopes Stadium does, and we hope it’ll give Albuquerque one more reason to take great pride in our City.”

News 13 also reached out to the city for a response but they had no comment.