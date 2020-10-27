Tuesday is the last day to mail absentee ballot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Election Day is just one week away and 42% of New Mexicans have already voted. As of Monday morning, more than 560,000 of New Mexico’s 1.3 million registered voters, had cast a ballot. 55% voted in person at a polling place while the other 45% sent in or dropped off an absentee ballot.

About 51% of those who have voted are registered Democrats and around 35% are registered Republicans. The other 14% are registered with third parties or no party.

If you have received an absentee ballot, Tuesday is the last day you can mail it, for it to arrive by Election Day. However, you can still hand-deliver it to any polling place during early voting or on Election Day.

