Tuesday is the city of Albuquerque’s run-off election

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reminder that Tuesday is Election Day for the Albuquerque City Council run-off election. Voters in District 7 will choose between Republican Lori Robertson and Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn.

Story continues below

And in District 9, the candidates are Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley. Below is a list of voting convenience centers on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES