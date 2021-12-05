Tuesday is the city of Albuquerque’s run-off election

(NEXSTAR) – As a new variant of COVID-19 starts to spread around the world, the Centers for Disease Control is encouraging all adults to get a booster shot as soon as they're eligible. But what if you've just boosted your immunity the hard way by recovering from the virus?

The answer comes down to the debate between natural immunity and immunity garnered from the coronavirus vaccines. "Immunity after a breakthrough case is imperfect," David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview with Verywell Health. Immunity from the vaccine is more reliable and may last longer than protection someone has after recovering from the virus, studies show.