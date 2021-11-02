Tim Keller wins reelection in Albuquerque mayoral election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Incumbent Tim Keller has secured the victory in the Albuquerque mayoral race. He took a swift lead over opponents, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and Conservative radio host, Eddy Aragon, with nearly 60% of the vote.

Just before 9 p.m., KRQE called the race with Mayor Keller gaining well over 50% of the early voting numbers enough to avoid a runoff. Voters came in strong support for the election. Mayor Keller to another four-year term. Gonzales with just 25% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. Mayor Keller with 58% and almost half of the precincts reporting.

“We’re going to celebrate. Number one: awesome turnout tonight in the Duke City. Number two: great early election results and we will hope to see you very soon, to talk about what’s next,” Keller said.

Mayor Keller voted Tuesday morning with his family and says he felt the excitement throughout the day visiting voting sites. He says his main priority over the next four years is for everyone to feel safer and have fewer people living on the streets.

“The foundation that we’ve built to deal with crime and homelessness includes things like the Gateway Center, and our community safety department, and even the 100 new officers we have in the pipeline at the academy, and our crime-fighting initiatives through the roundhouse to stop the revolving door – so this winter is really important,” Mayor Keller said.

Mayor Keller said he’s committed to seeing through the big Gateway Center project for the homeless with plans to convert the old Lovelace Hospital into an overnight shelter. He says he will also continue to bring more APD officers on board.

KRQE News 13 also asked what his relationship with Bernalillo County Sheriff Gonzales will look like over the next year. Since the sheriff still has a full year left in his term, Keller says he’s hopeful the two can work together.