Thousands of New Mexicans request absentee ballots

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans are requesting absentee ballots before the November election. New data shows 264,247 voters have requested an absentee ballot.

Most of those requests are coming from Bernalillo County, which accounts for 124,955. Statewide, Democratic voters have requested 168,252 absentee ballots.

That’s more than triple the number of Republicans requesting absentee ballots which is at 52,853. The numbers are as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss