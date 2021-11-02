Thousands in Bernalillo County turn out early for Election Day voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – County officials are hopeful about the turnout for the heated Albuquerque mayoral race, soccer stadium bond, and much more on the Nov. 2 ballot. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says more than 6,300 people voted in just the first two and a half hours of the polls being open Tuesday.

The busy sites are typically off Holly in the Northeast Heights, the Petroglyphs on the west side, and Daskalos. Stover says, so far, there have been no issues at the polls.

Voters KRQE News 13 talked to since the sites opened at 7 a.m said it’s the Albuquerque mayor’s race and the $50 million bond for a new soccer stadium that are getting them to vote.

“It’s important for me to vote because if I don’t vote then I have no right to complain about how the city is run,” Johnathan Sanchez of Albuquerque stated.

“Just be more aware of the climate of our city. Like, be able to vote and have a say so,” Marisol Meyer of Albuquerque added.

As for early voting numbers, as of Saturday, more than 68,000 people voted early on-site and more than 16,000 voted absentee in the county. Turnout so far is 99,326 or 22.4%. That’s already a greater turnout than the 2019 election that saw about 45,000 voters. Stover said early voting picked up last Wednesday.

On the ballot, there’s also more than $130 million in bonds on the table for Albuquerque that could affect public safety, schools, and parks. Plus, there are city council and Albuquerque Public Schools Board seats up for grabs, and much more.

There are 72 polling sites across the county.