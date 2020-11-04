Teresa Leger Fernandez will take U.S. House District 3 seat

Democratic congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez, in the blue mask, cheers on supporters at a polling station Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Fernandez was flanked by her three sons, left to right, Alisandro, Dario and Abelino. The sign she holds, “Ahora es cuando,” is Spanish for “Now is the time.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In northern New Mexico, Democratic attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez is projected to win over Republican engineer Alexis Johnson for the open seat to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján as he runs for U.S. Senate.

Fernandez will become the first woman to hold the 3rd District seat since its creation in 1983. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2-1 in the district, which overlaps portions of the Navajo Nation and includes other Native American communities.

Leger Fernandez supports new investments in renewable energy and a transition toward a single-payer health care system. Johnson campaigned on an anti-abortion platform that emphasized limited government in the heavily Roman Catholic district.

New Mexico has assured an all-female delegation to the U.S. House next year after Democrats and Republicans nominated women in all three congressional races.