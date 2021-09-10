Talk show host Eddy Aragon stays in mayoral race despite petition over residency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Conservative talk show host and radio station owner Eddy Aragon is running for Albuquerque mayor, but a registered voter is filing a petition to try and get him disqualified.

Petitioner Esther Rivera believes Eddy Aragon is not qualified to run for mayor due to filling under his commercial property and not residence. “You must be a resident, it doesn’t mean you have to be a homeowner but you must be a resident. For me with all this talk of election integrity, I think it starts with candidate integrity,” says Rivera.

According to a Facebook post, Rivera questions Eddy Aragon’s character. She supports Manny Gonzales. She explains that opinion comes from her experience working for his campaign when he ran in 2017, but that is not why she filed this petition.

Eddy Aragon filed his candidate registration with the city of Albuquerque on April 21, 2021. The talk show host’s voter registration shows his residence as 2309 Renard Place SE.

That is the office space of his radio station. According to the petition, Aragon sold his home and moved into his office space in May of 2021. Eddy Aragon says, “I got rid of the house and I’ve been looking for a house but I’ve also have established that this place is my residence.”

District Court Judge Joshua Allison is denying the petition and Aragon will maintain his status as a candidate for mayor. He says he does not believe the city of Albuquerque can restrict Aragon from running because he is residing in the building and does not have any intention of leaving. Whether he is legally allowed to live there is a zoning issue.

Incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales will also appear on the ballot. The mayoral election is on November 2.