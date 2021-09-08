State Supreme Court denied Manny Gonzales petition on public financing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Supreme court has blocked Sheriff Manny Gonzales’ attempt to secure public financing for his mayoral campaign. The Albuquerque city clerk denied Gonzales more than $600,000 over forged voter signatures and donations. Gonzales claimed he wasn’t involved and still had enough valid signatures to qualify but the clerk affirmed the decision last week.

The Gonzales campaign petitioned the Supreme Court to get involved in the matter but the court issued an order Wednesday denying it. Gonzales is still fighting, he has another hearing scheduled in district court next week.